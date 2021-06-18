Meet Putin's New Puppet: Tucker Carlson!

Articles

Now that The Former Guy has been deplatformed for months (hasn't life been grand?) you'd think poor Vladimir Putin has less opportunity to get his propaganda into Americans' ears. Not so, say Clint Watts and Nicolle Wallace. That's right, kids, Vlad still has Tucker Carlson, with his massive audience and penchant for white grievance, that makes him the perfect candidate to pick up the slack. Wallace asked Watts, former FBI counterterrorism expert, what to make of it when Putin and Carlson "peddle the same disinformation about the insurrection and somehow posit Ashli Babbitt as a victim of something?" Watts explained that Putin is employing something called "active measures." "The goal of, it's called active measures, is to win through the force of politics rather than the politics of force," Watts said. "The goal is to identify people with outsized audience inside the target (the United States) who can then amplify your message. No one does that currently better than Tucker Carlson does for Putin and his message." We've been saying for years that getting rid of Trump was only part of the battle. Here's Clint Watts confirming it. "If I were to rewind four years I would be talking about the Russian system, Putin, the Kremlin and Julian Assange. Today, it's the Russian system and Tucker Carlson. That's that bridge that brings the messaging from Moscow into America," Watts said. Exhibit A:

