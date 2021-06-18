Former GOP Congressman Attacks Republican 1/6 Disinformation

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 12:22 Hits: 8

CNN's New Day welcomed Denver Riggleman, a former Virginia congressman who, since leaving Congress in January 2021, has been working as a strategist with experts and academics at the Network Contagion Research Institute to study disinformation and how to combat it. "You told me that everything we just laid out there, particularly the false FBI stuff, is akin to September 11th trutherism, just as dangerous but you say they're effective," John Berman said. "It is, very effective. I deployed to 911. We saw a lot of the 9/11 trutherism type of theories come out and when I saw the FBI thing from Tucker Carlson and now I see the DHS is now starting to be mentioned with the FBI and some of these conspiracy theories, it's out of the same playbook, that there's some kind of internal thing going on with the government. It's actors that came in from the outside. So obviously this isn't real," Riggleman said. "This is going out to the American people and specific groups and in this case they're going after MAGA. I did a search. People say 'legitimate questions. We have to find out.' When you see these types of things on Facebook and you do these searches, this should scare the hell out of people. I think it will be used for 2022 and for fundraising." "And it's not just the FBI. It actually goes beyond the FBI?" Brianna Keillar said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/former-gop-congressman-attacks-republican