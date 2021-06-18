The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Book Reveals Trump Denigrating 'The Blacks' In White House

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

In a new book (this one not written by Trump sycophants like Cory Lewandowski and David Bossie) The Wall Street Journal's Mike Bender writes that Trump blames Jared for hiring Brad Parscale, supporting criminal reform that made him look weak, as well as not looking tough after the George Floyd murder. Excerpts appear at Politico's Magazine. ‘I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks — it’s always Jared telling me to do this,’ Trump said to one confidante on Father’s Day. ‘And they all f—— hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.’” “I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks—it’s always Jared telling me to do this,” Trump said to one confidante. “And they all fucking hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.” Latest from my new book: https://t.co/ptNt345JQK pic.twitter.com/Bz2h3jcHmL — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 18, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/trump-fumes-black-america

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version