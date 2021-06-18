Ronny Jackson Calls For Biden Cognitive Test: 'Person Man Woman Camera TV?'

Articles

Trump's former "personal physician" in the White House continues to dishonor the very idea of telling the truth. On Thursday night's Hannity, Jackson now is demanding President Biden take a cognitive test. Trump actually nominated Jackson to run the VA. Jackson's nomination was quickly withdrawn after claims of drunk-driving and handing out medications with no patient history as well as being an asshole boss. But he's such a freak that of course he won a congressional seat via TX-13, that voted for Trump with 79%. During an early 2018 press conference, Jackson said Trump had great genes and genetics. Jackson's report sounded like it came from 1938 Germany. He actually said he believed Trump could live to 200 years old if he had a healthier diet. [clmediameta nid=136467]

