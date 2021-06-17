The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch The New Episode Of The Josh Marshall Podcast: Grading Garland’s DOJ

Merrick Garland

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is now live! This week, Josh and Kate analyze the Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland and its pursuit of accountability (or lack thereof) for the Trump era. Watch below and email us your theme song submissions and questions for next week’s episode. You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/eVDkKc-v2tI/watch-new-episode-josh-marshall-podcast-grading-garlands-doj

