Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 14:15 Hits: 1

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams said she is prepared to throw her support behind a proposal from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for a scaled-down version of Democrats' sweeping election reform bill."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558913-stacey-abrams-says-she-absolutely-supports-manchin-voting-rights-compromise