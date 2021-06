Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:57 Hits: 8

Juneteenth has been signed into law as a federal holiday. As U.S. prepares to pull troops out of Afghanistan, allies are left behind in danger. And, Iranians elect a new president.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/18/1008039036/morning-news-brief