Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) argue in an op-ed published on Thursday that a global transition to renewable energy would be beneficial to the U.S.'s national security efforts.In their piece...

