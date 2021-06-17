Florida Republican Threatens To Send Russian-Ukrainian ‘Hit Squad’ After Rival

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 19:51 Hits: 12

I scoffed at this story a couple of days ago, where Anna Paulina Luna obtained a stalking injunction against Braddock as just the normal craziness that typically surrounds Florida Republicans in primary fights but this one seems to have gone to another level entirely. Politico now has the full audio up, here. Source: Politico A little-known GOP candidate in one of Florida’s most competitive congressional seats was secretly recorded threatening to send “a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad” to a fellow Republican opponent to make her “disappear.” During a 30-minute call with a conservative activist that was recorded before he became a candidate, William Braddock repeatedly warned the activist to not support GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna in the Republican primary for a Tampa Bay-area congressional seat because he had access to assassins. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who is running for governor.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/florida-republican-threatens-send-russian