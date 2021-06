Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:06 Hits: 6

The decision marks a triumph for a new brand of conservatism on the court, which is putting the Constitution's guarantee to the free exercise of religion at the highest level of protection.

(Image credit: Erin Schaff/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/17/996670391/supreme-court-rules-for-a-catholic-group-in-a-case-involving-gay-rights-foster-c