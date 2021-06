Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:42 Hits: 7

The state's ban on most abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy must remain unenforceable, the court ruled. The Supreme Court has agreed to consider a lawsuit challenging Mississippi's 15-week ban.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/17/1007593812/north-carolina-abortion-ban-20-weeks-federal-appeal-court