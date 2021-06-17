It’s Not Just Voting – Election Officials Are Under Attack, Too

Articles

The Brennan Center for Justice provides some chilling details about threats to election officials’ safety: Al Schmidt, the Republican city commissioner of Philadelphia, might seem an unlikely lightning rod for the 2020 election. The married father of three, described by local media as a “bespectacled” bureaucrat, is one of three commissioners responsible for overseeing election-related affairs for the city. A decades-long Republican, he prided himself on bringing transparency to Philadelphia’s election processes. Threats against Schmidt and his board of elections colleagues began before Election Day, November 3, 2020. About a week prior, someone left an ominous phone message stating that the board members were “the reason why we have the Second Amendment.” Shortly after that, police arrested two men in Philadelphia “after receiving an FBI tip that they were making threats against the Pennsylvania Convention Center,” where ballots were being counted. The men were armed with “two loaded semi-automatic Beretta pistols, one semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle, and ammunition” at the time of the arrest. The accompanying video shows that Schmidt is hardly unique. 10 other election officials talk about threats to themselves and their families. One mentions a pipe bomb. “The bullseye was on us,” one official says. The overall picture is less dramatic but just as dangerous to our democracy:

