Leaked Audio: Joe Manchin Is Open To Lowering Filibuster Threshold

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 12:43 Hits: 4

Some encouraging news last night on Last Word as Lawrence O'Donnell played some leaked audio where Joe Manchin said he was open to filibuster reform. Al Franken and Norm Ornstein recently wrote wrote a Minneapolis Star-Tribune op-ed about reforming the filibuster. "It's felt like Joe Manchin reread your op-ed piece today, and just put it down, and said it to these people," O'Donnell said about leaked audio that Manchin would support reforming the filibuster. Franken pointed out Manchin has indicated he's been open to reform all along. "He won't get rid of the filibuster, but what Norm and I have proposed is a modification, as you outlined that instead of requiring 60 votes to end a filibuster, you would require 41 from the minority to go to the floor and vote to sustain the filibuster and then they would have to hold the floor and actually debate the issue," Franken said. "That's one of the options that Joe outlined today. and that's sort of -- that's exactly what Norm and I have proposed." Norm Ornstein said he's "very encouraged on a couple of fronts." He said Manchin is "making it clear that a rules change is really in the ballpark. And I think, you know, if you look back at what Manchin has written and said, it's been misinterpreted by a lot of people.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/leaked-audio-joe-manchin-open-lowering