Reality Check: Republicans Accuse Joe Biden Of Being Soft On Russia

"So after four years of obsequious deference to Donald Trump, Republicans say it's Joe Biden who is soft on Russia. John Avlon with a reality check," John Berman said. "The big lie is now the operating assumption of most Republicans. Lie big, lie loud. And assume the base won't know or care as long as they get their quick fix of confirmation bias," Avlon said. "But you almost have to laugh when you saw them practically rooting for Russia, trying to frame the Biden/Putin summit by saying, wait for it, that Joe Biden would be too soft on Vladimir Putin. I mean, it's kind of hard to keep a straight face, especially when someone with the moral compass of a weathervane like Sen. Lindsey Graham accused Biden of appeasement before the summit. Even the RNC comms team must have been a little bit embarrassed when they put out a press release saying that 'giving Putin the meeting was just the latest win Biden has handed Russia.' "I mean, these are the same folks who willfully ignored and therefore enabled Donald Trump's virtual fealty to Putin for years, his weak-kneed refusal to ever condemn or confront the Kremlin. Going so far as to take Putin's word over the U.S. intelligence committee about their clear interference in our elections on Trump's behalf. Those comments from the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki were so pathetic that Trump's own Russia adviser Fiona Hill told CNN she thought about pulling a fire alarm or faking a medical emergency to stop the humiliating spectacle.

