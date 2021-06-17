BREAKING: Stacey Abrams Could Support Joe Manchin's Voting Rights Compromise

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:45 Hits: 6

This is big news. Joe Manchin puts forth a compromise on voting rights legislation -- and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams says she could support it as an incremental step. "This is what he says he could support: Declaring election day a public holiday, expanding early voting to at least 15 consecutive days. Requiring them. Banning partisan gerrymandering. Allowing for automatic voter registration at the DMV and requiring voter I.D. to vote," John Berman said. "Look. Joe Manchin, people are asking him exactly what could you support. He has now laid it out. Some of those proposals would be significant changes and requirements from state to state. Is that a compromise you could support?" he asked Abrams. "Absolutely. What Senator Manchin is putting forward are some basic building blocks we need to ensure that democracy is accessible no matter your geography. And those provisions that he is setting forth are strong ones that will create a level playing field, create standards that do not vary from state to state and I think will ensure that every American has improved access to the right to vote despite the onslaught of state legislations seeking to restrict access to the right to vote," Abrams said. "You could accept this compromise, what Joe Manchin laid out, even if voter I.D. was part of it," Berman said. "That's one of the fallacies of Republican talking points that have been deeply disturbing," she said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/stacey-abrams-says-shed-support-joe