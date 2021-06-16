Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Here's a must read story from Josh Kovensky about how Tom Cotton is insisting that China be denied the 2022 Winter Olympics because he says the PRC will use the Olympics to harvest the DNA of the world's greatest athletes and then use this genetic treasure trove to create a genetically modified race of Chinese super soldiers to dominate the world. I'm not exaggerating or kidding. That's what he's saying. Read it here.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/_vv5kTWXN_c/this-is-who-tom-cotton-is