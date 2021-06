Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:54 Hits: 1

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) on Wednesday announced his opposition to making Juneteenth a federal holiday as the House gears up for its vote to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

