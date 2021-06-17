The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Administration, US Lawmakers Grapple With Domestic Extremism Threat

The United States faces a growing threat from domestic violent extremists, according to a strategy released this week by the Biden administration. The warning comes as U.S. lawmakers continue to investigate the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to derail the Electoral College vote count confirming Joe Biden’s presidential victory. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Producer: Katherine Gypson.

