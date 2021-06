Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:10 Hits: 4

Lawmakers expelled Rep. Larry Householder, a federally indicted Republican, in a bipartisan vote. He predicted he would be acquitted of accusations he orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme.

(Image credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/16/1007392550/lawmakers-have-expelled-a-former-ohio-house-speaker-over-his-bribery-indictment