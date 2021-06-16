Biden Hammers Home Danger To Democracy At Home And Abroad

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 21:12 Hits: 4

President Biden issued a stark warning about the anti-democratic forces hammering away at home and abroad. On the tarmac, before boarding his plane to come home after his first foreign trip as president, he aptly characterized the reasoning for Russia's need for legitimacy. "Russia is in a very, very difficult spot. They are being squeezed by China. They want desperately to remain a major power....They desperately want to be relevant," Pres. Biden told the press corp. "It matters. I found it matters almost to every world leader, no matter where they're from, how they're perceived, their standing in the world. It matters to them. It matters to them in terms of their support at home as well." He continued, "I am of the view that in the last three to five years, the world has reached a fundamental inflection point about what it's gonna look like 10 years from now. I mean it literally....each of the countries around the world, particularly those who had real power at one time, and still do, are wondering, 'How do I maintain and sustain our leadership in the world?" As always, Pres. Biden included self-reflection, reminding reporters of the grave dangers at home. He refused to let anyone off the hook, or god-forbid, forget, that Trump induced and encouraged insurrection against our own Capitol.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/biden-gave-master-class-diplomacy-final