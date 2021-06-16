Dana Rohrabacher Continues His Work For Putin In Retirement

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Sometimes you just gotta wonder how how deep the Putin love goes in the GOP. And here’s why I conjure up that... #SeditionHunters - Thursday’s arrest of Alan Hostetter highlighted extremism in Orange County, CA, but even he is junior-league. We knew OC would send their finest, and here he is, the highest-profile #SeditionVIP yet: former U.S. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA 42). 1/ pic.twitter.com/yJDdR5aR4T — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) June 12, 2021 Could he be disloyal? @anneapplebaum: he's “the living, breathing embodiment of the moral corruption that has seeped into a part of the Republican Party foreign policy establishment..[that] stopped caring about U.S. leadership of the democratic world" 4/https://t.co/PGepb1hLoy — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) June 12, 2021

