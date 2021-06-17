Teachers Push Back On GOP 'Critical Race Theory' Nonsense

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 00:20 Hits: 4

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott became the latest Republican state leader to approve legislation aimed at controlling public school teachers' ability to accurately teach U.S. history and discuss current events, signing a bill late Tuesday that bars educators from including "critical race theory" in their classroom work. Under Senate Bill 2202, starting on September 1 public school teachers in Texas will be required to "give deference to both sides" when discussing current events like the racial justice uprising which began last spring following the police killing of George Floyd In Minneapolis. "Lawmakers are making bold, unsubstantiated claims that public schools are indoctrinating students with Marxist ideas. Those things are not being taught in the classroom, but [lawmakers] are invoking CRT, which they can't define, to try to make it an enemy of students that parents should rally around." —Monica Martinez, University of Texas at Austin Abbott signed the law amid a push by Republican legislators across the country—as well as Fox News personalities, who have uttered the phrase "critical race theory" nearly 1,300 times since March, according to Media Matters—to bar public school classroom discussions of the United States' long history of racism.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/teachers-push-back-gop-critical-race