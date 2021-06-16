Klan Mom Upset White Supremacists Being Called Terrorists

Articles

Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday lashed out at Attorney General Merrick Garland after he announced a plan to combat domestic terrorism. Greene made the remarks while appearing on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon. "I've been watching his comments," Greene said of Garland. "Here's the real concern. What is domestic terrorism? Define this. You know, here we have Antifa/BLM that terrorized -- terrorized! -- American citizens for the year. I mean, imagine this summer of rage this past summer." "That is insurrection," she continued. "They were attacking federal buildings, police officers. They're trying to dismantle every bit of law enforcement in all of these cities and who are the victims? The American people. Is that not domestic terrorism?" Greene added: "And yet, here [Garland] is on the screen, I've been watching his words, defining domestic terrorism as white supremacy, racism, people that went on January 6th." According to the Georgia lawmaker, the Constitution guarantees "the right to dismantle a government when it becomes tyrannical."

