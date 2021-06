Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 15:26 Hits: 5

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved two of President Biden's nominees to serve in the nation's top cybersecurity positions.The committee approved former National Security Agency (NSA)...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/558717-senate-panel-unanimously-advances-key-biden-cyber-nominees