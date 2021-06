Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 22:57 Hits: 2

The House on Tuesday passed legislation again awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement who responded to the Jan. 6 attack in a 405-21 vote. 188 Republicans crossed party lines to vote with Democrats.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/nBNEtGyd0mw/house-gop-opposition-updated-bill-congressional-gold-medals-capitol-police-january-6