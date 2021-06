Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 17:57 Hits: 3

A group of youth climate activists traveled 266 miles across California demanding more action from lawmakers on the climate crisis, a trip that ended outside of the homes of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558540-youth-climate-activists-march-outside-california-homes-of-pelosi-and-feinstein