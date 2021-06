Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:07 Hits: 1

Some of the migrant families who were separated at the U.S. border during the Trump administration are back together. A Salvadoran father and son share their experience.

(Image credit: Jessica Pons for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/15/1006477931/how-families-separated-at-the-border-by-trump-policies-are-coping