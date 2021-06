Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 20:21 Hits: 1

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright about the U.S.-Russia diplomatic relationship and how it changed under the Trump administration.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/15/1006861710/former-secretary-of-state-on-2-decades-of-u-s-putin-summits