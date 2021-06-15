'ERCOT Spokesperson' Urges Texans To Unplug This Summer

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 14:33 Hits: 1

"We're just urging Texans to make small sacrifices no blood or anything like that." She then asked Texans, "would you rather have A/C, or AOC? Think about that for a little bit and it will start to make sense." So popular was her clip that for awhile last night #A/C or AOC was trending on Twitter. Brian Williams closed his show with her clip. Source: MEAWW Comedian Blaire Erskine is winning hearts, yet again, after her latest hilarious video. This time, Erskine mixed an important public message in with her comedy, urging Texans to preserve electricity and help save the power grid. She even had an 'ERCOT spokesperson' tag on the video, much to some people's delight and other's concerns. As summer approaches, there is concern that Texas' power grid, run by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will be unable to cope with the spike in demand. Those concerns were already seen last winter when millions of Texans were left freezing after the power grid went down. The lack of power led to numerous deaths, with many families suing ERCOT. Eventually, Governor Greg Abbott ordered an investigation after the massive failure left the state red-faced.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/ercot-spokesperson-urges-texans-unplug