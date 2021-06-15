Is Ted Cruz Off To Cancún Again?

Articles

Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz often attack California over nonsense because conservatives believe The Golden State is the bastion of Hollywood liberalism. During a heatwave in California in 2020, Sen. Cruz tweeted this idiocy: California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020 However, sometimes Cruz's attempts at "owning the libs" come back to bite him right in the ass. Remember the Texas freeze? Over 100 people died because the power grid froze, leaving millions of Texas residents with no water and heat for days on end. Ted Cruz was nowhere to be found, in Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz was heavily criticized because at that moment he ran to the beautiful weather of Cancún.

