Gohmert Claims $5500 Donation To Anti-Gay Holocaust Denier Just A Mix-Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 22:20 Hits: 6

Rep. Louie Gohmert’s staff are pointing fingers at each other trying to explain how money was “accidentally” reported as a donation to the church of a homophobic anti-Semite when the money “really” went to a singer hired to perform at a fundraiser. The Daily Beast reported that the Louie Gohmert for Congress Committee reported to the FEC a donation to “Anderson Ministries,” an organization which doesn’t exist, but to the address of Pastor Steve Anderson’s church in Tempe, Arizona. How extreme is Anderson? His YouTube account has been deplatformed and he has been barred from entering countries in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, according to The Daily Beast. That’s because of rhetoric such as saying then-President Barack Obama deserved to die. Gays, too. According to Anderson, gays are recruiting children through rape and molestation. He’s also a Holocaust denier who wrote and starred in a film that refers to Judaism as the “synagogue of Satan.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/gohmert-claims-5500-donation-anti-gay