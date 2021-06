Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 June 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dug down on the distinction between the For the People Act and the John Lewis Act in a letter to her House colleagues, though the message seems tailor-made for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

