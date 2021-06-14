Politics Podcast: The Republican Establishment Has Had Trouble Swaying Its Voters. The Democratic Establishment Keeps Winning.

Articles

Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states that hold regularly scheduled gubernatorial and state legislative elections in 2021, and both states had primaries on June 8. Those elections were something of a test between competing parts of each party and potentially a preview of the kinds of candidates who will run in 2022.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the results as well as the broader debate playing out between the two parties over how much wealthy Americans and corporations should be paying in taxes. They also consider whether a new poll showing a rebound in America’s reputation abroad is a good or bad use of polling.

