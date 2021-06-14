Special Contest To Celebrate Nancy Ohanian's Best Editorial Cartoonist Of 2020 Award

Articles

Published on Monday, 14 June 2021

Every year-- since the 1930s-- the Society of Professional Journalists celebrates excellence in its profession by handing out Sigma Delta Chi awards recognizing the year's outstanding achievements that promote "the free flow of information to a well-informed citizenry." We are very, very proud to announce that last night the award for excellence in editorial cartooning went to Nancy Ohanian, one of the talented artists you see connected to Blue America every day. "The winner," announced the Society, "is freelancer Nancy Ohanian for 'The Trump Years,' which the judges found unique and powerful. At one glance, you see the message but you can't look away." Nancy gave Blue America a copy of her gorgeous and collectible coffee table book, Between The Tweets to give away to a lucky campaign contributor.

