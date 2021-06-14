'Ghost Guns' Are A Major Target Of Biden's Anti-Crime Effort

Articles

A San Franciso police officer displays several ‘ghost guns’ – untraceable firearms with no serial numbers or manufacturing marks. AP Photo/Haven Daley Garen Wintemute, University of California, Davis It’s not expensive or difficult to produce large numbers of untraceable firearms in the United States. Whether for private use, sale on the criminal market or arming violent extremists, it’s actually startlingly cheap and easy to mass-produce firearms that police can’t track – what are often called “ghost guns.” For just over US$2,000 I can buy a machine – not much bigger than a desktop laser printer – that will do the trick. If I’m feeling handy, I can get it done with just simple power tools.

