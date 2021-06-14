CNN Guests Blather About Critical Race Theory, But Stelter Nails It

Articles

Monday, 14 June 2021

Isn't it precious when people try to normalize white supremacy? Like on CNN, when Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy were talking about how the right wing nutters on Fox News have absolutely nothing of substance on which they can attack President Biden, so at the moment, they're going after an educational advancement called critical race theory. Stelter called it an "obsession of MAGA media and an obsession of Fox." Darcy tried to "both sides" CRT, saying, "...there are some room for debate here. It should be debated in good faith, and critical race theory could be one of those aspects, but the problem is that you don't see that in these -- in right wing media. It's really just about attacking." He concluded, "It's demonizing and it is not conducive to a good debate." Darcy's problem with MAGA media seems to be tone. It's too mean and personal. The real problem with MAGA media's attack on critical race theory is that it is thoroughly disingenuous and ill-informed. They are saying CRT is something it is not. They are LYING about it. I'd bet money the people on Fox, OAN, and Newsmax don't even actually know what CRT is. (From Wikipedia: "Critical race theory examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism." See? So simple.) Stelter then asked Amanda Carpenter what she felt was at the core of this "moral panic" about CRT. Her answer was equally tepid.

