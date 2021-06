Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Sunday doubled down on her criticism of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who opposes the sweeping voting rights reform legislation known as the For the People Act that his Democratic colleagues have been trying to push through Congress.

