Fox Pundit Rips Trumper Colleagues For 'Bad Faith' Criticism Of NYT Writer

Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021

Fox News pundit Marie Harf on Sunday lashed out at her colleagues in conservative media after they criticized a Black journalist for complaining about the way former President Donald Trump's fans police the use of the American flag. During an appearance on MSNBC last week, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay said that she was "really disturbed" when she witnessed "dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with [expletives] against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and, in some cases, just dozens of American flags." "Essentially, the message was clear ... 'This is my country. This is not your country. I own this,'" she explained. In a statement, The New York Times said that comments made by Gay had been "irresponsibly taken out of context." "Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag," the Times noted. "The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad faith." Harf pointed out that criticism of Gay had come from conservative outlets like Fox News.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/marie-harf-mara-gay-howard-kurtz