Lara Trump: 'Arm Up And Get Guns'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 13:56 Hits: 2

Lara Trump suggested using vigilante violence against people crossing our southern border during an interview with Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday. The former president's daughter-in-law suggested residents of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California should arm themselves and prepare for violence. "And I don't know what you tell the people that live at the southern border," she said. "I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready — and maybe they're going to have to start taking matters into their own hands." Trump's entire family has a dangerous habit of promoting violence if they believe it benefits them politically, and Fox has been more than happy to help Republicans fan the flames of hatred when it comes to people fleeing South and Central America. As John Amato noted back in March when Fox hired Lara Trump, "Fox News is Republican state-sponsored propaganda TV through and through and this puts a bow on it." Lara Trump says people who live at the southern border should get guns and take matters into their own hands pic.twitter.com/2JL30va6nF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/lara-trump-get-guns