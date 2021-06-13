AOC And John Mulaney Open For The Strokes At Maya Wiley Fundraiser

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021

Fans were already stoked to see The Strokes and then out came AOC and John Mulaney. Whatever your politics, and whoever you want to be the next mayor of New York City, this is a welcome sign of things finally returning to normal. And yes, 100% vaccinated. Source: NME The Strokes were joined by some very big names for their fundraising concert in support of New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley last night (June 12). The band took to the stage at the Irving Plaza for a show that journeyed through their back catalogue, with all proceeds from the gig going to support Wiley in her attempt to become the city’s first female mayor. All fans were required to provide a negative coronavirus test to be permitted entry. But before the band had played a note, they were joined on stage by a pair of unusual support acts: stand-up comedian and noted Strokes affiliate John Mulaney, and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

