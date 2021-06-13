Tom Bossert Warns Of Third Wave In Unvaccinated Pockets Of The U.S.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 17:57 Hits: 4

While discussing the falling number of coronavirus cases in the United States, and what threat the variants that are now circulating in the U.S. and Europe pose to those who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated, former Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert warned about what's in store for the areas in the United States that have lower than fifty percent vaccination rates. After Dr. Ashish Jha noted that the United States needs to get a lot more people vaccinated if we're going to avoid the same issues with the Delta variant, which “makes up to 90 percent of new coronavirus cases in Britain, 6 percent of the new cases in the U.S.” host Martha Raddatz asked Bossert whether he believes adults who still haven't been vaccinated yet will finally do so. Bossert responded that he did not know “if they will, but they should,” and warned that we're going to see a third wave in the “geographic pockets in this country of people that are not vaccinated.” "I think five states, Tennessee and others, are below 50 percent, at or below 50 percent,” Bossert continued. “And so, in those areas, I would imagine -- and, in fact, I would predict here -- that this Delta variant and -- and some of the other variants, P.1, the one we first saw in South America, will take root and we will have another spike in those regions.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/tom-bossert-martha-raddatz