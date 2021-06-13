GOP's Star Witness Lied At Trump's First Impeachment

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

When former special ambassador to Ukraine Kurt Volker appeared to testify before the House in hearings connected to Donald Trump’s first impeachment, Republicans were thrilled. Volker was part of the “three amigos” who Trump had sent to Ukraine to force out experience diplomats and see that Rudy Giuliani got all the assistance he needed in extorting the Ukrainian government into pretending to investigate Joe Biden.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/gops-star-witness-lied-trumps-first