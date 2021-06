Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 12:04 Hits: 8

President Daniel Ortega continues to crack down on political opponents, jailing at least seven potential challengers in November's presidential election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/12/1005833559/nicaragua-sees-democracy-crisis-as-president-ortega-jails-potential-election-riv