FB Shrugs As Right Wingers Pose As Anti-Dem Progressives In Political Ads

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 15:17 Hits: 37

The Guardian has the scoop: In an apparent attempt to split the Democratic vote in a number of close races, the ads purported to come from an organization called America Progress Now (APN) and used socialist memes and rhetoric to urge leftwing voters to support Green party candidates. Facebook was aware of the true identity of the advertiser – the conservative marketing firm Rally Forge – and the deceptive nature of the ads, documents seen by the Guardian show, but the company determined that they did not violate its policies. Some sample ads: You’d think that after Russia was caught doing something similar in 2016, Facebook would not have allowed such behavior. But it wasn’t until 2020, when Rally Forge set up a pro-Trump troll farm in Phoenix, that the company was banned from the site. The Federal Election Commission was no better.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/fb-allowed-right-wingers-pose-anti-dem