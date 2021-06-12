Mo Brooks Is Fundraising Off Being Sued

Articles

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama would like his supporters to believe that he's being harrased by Eric Swalwell and that he's truly a champion of the people [sic] instead of just another seditionist clown who helped would-be insurrectionists on January 6th invade the U.S. Capitol building. He had been avoiding being served for months, but Swalwell hired a private investigator to get the papers in Brooks hands, or in this case, his wife Martha's hands. Now Mo Brooks is extremely upset that this happened and wants everyone to know just how upset he is about it, and for them to send him money, of course. Anyway, if you'd care to donate to Mo Brooks you can at this link. You'll see a huge picture of Eric Swalwell and video of the serving incident. Source: Al.com The Senate campaign of Mo Brooks sent a fundraising email to supporters Wednesday, seeking to raise money off the high-profile serving of a lawsuit on his wife. The subject line in the email: “THEY CAME AFTER MY WIFE.” The email comes three days after Brooks’ wife, Martha, was presented a lawsuit in the garage of their Huntsville home. Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell of California brought the lawsuit against Mo Brooks as well as former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his attorney Rudy Giuliani.

