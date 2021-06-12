Former Police Chief Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 01:00 Hits: 5

His lawyer described Hostetter as an "activist." Just another peaceful protester at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Unfortunately for Hostetter, that activist also has a highly visible social media prescence, with at least one video calling for executions. That sort of thing usually doesn't sit well with a judge. Oh, and one more time, he's a former Police Chief, for god's sake! No words. Source: Orange County Register Former La Habra police chief and Stop the Steal organizer Alan Hostetter, his partner in putting together Orange County rallies and four men accused of being involved in the Three Percenters militia were charged Thursday, June 10 for their suspected roles in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Hostetter, 56, who also led local protests against coronavirus pandemic restrictions, is a yoga instructor who took a medical retirement in 2010 after eight months leading the La Habra Police Department. Before becoming chief in La Habra, he was deputy chief in Fontana. The grand jury indictment unsealed Thursday also names Russell Taylor, 40, of Ladera Ranch; Erik Scott Warner, 45, of Menifee; Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez, 47, of Lake Elsinore, Derek Kinnison, 39, of Lake Elsinore; and Ronald Mele, 51 of Temecula.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/former-police-chief-charged-jan-6-capitol