Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 14:40 Hits: 0

It's the latest honor for Goodman, whose quick thinking was credited with helping to keep the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection from escalating even further.

(Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/11/1005495365/capitol-police-officer-eugene-goodman-will-throw-the-first-pitch-at-a-nationals-