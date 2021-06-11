Security At Some MAGA/Q Events Just As Unhinged As The Participants

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 11:16 Hits: 2

If you ever thought what Donald Trump might sound like if he were a former Green Beret, then you might have a good idea about Robert Patrick Lewis, the co-founder of the 1st Amendment Praetorian, who provides security at MAGA/QAnon events, and whose individual star is rising among the far right. The Daily Beast took an in-depth look at Lewis and his group – and let’s just say it seems there’s no deep end this crowd isn’t willing to jump off.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/security-magaq-events-might-be-more