Abuse Of Power: Trump DOJ Seized Data Of House Dems

As the Trump Justice Department looked into who was leaking reports of contacts between Trump associates and Russia, prosecutors subpoenaed Apple for data from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee (including Rep. Adam Schiff), aides and family members. One was a minor. And the only reason we know this happened is that the gag order on Apple just expired. Via the New York Times: All told, the records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018, including those of Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, then the panel’s top Democrat and now its chairman, according to committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry. Representative Eric Swalwell of California said in an interview Thursday night that he had also been notified that his data had been subpoenaed. Prosecutors, under the beleaguered attorney general, Jeff Sessions, were hunting for the sources behind news media reports about contacts between Trump associates and Russia. Ultimately, the data and other evidence did not tie the committee to the leaks, and investigators debated whether they had hit a dead end and some even discussed closing the inquiry.

