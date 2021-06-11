Elie Mystal: Why Is Merrick Garland Siding With Trump In Rape Case?

Articles

Published on Friday, 11 June 2021

Neal Katyal said he admired Elie Mystal's gift for understatement. I couldn't agree more. His calm, almost hypnotic manner was on full display while he spoke about Merrick Garland's decision to allow the DOJ to continue to defend Donald Trump in the defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll. It was nearly impossible to decipher how he felt about the decision from his demeanor alone, so make sure to pay attention to his words, too. Joy Reid asked Mystal about Garland's defense of the decision, which the AG gave in front of a Senate committee on Wednesday, saying, "Our job is to represent the American people, and our job in doing so is to ensure adherence to the rule of law." It took some coaxing, but Reid managed to get Mystal to come out of his shell a little to give his reaction to that defense. "Yes. I know the law can sometimes be confusing and lots of, like, big words. Let's be really clear. There is nothing in the Constitution, nor any U.S. statute that says defaming women who accuse you of rape is part of the presidential office and responsibilities. There's NOTHING there. That's NOT a thing!" Mystal said demurely.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/elie-mystal-merrick-garland